Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Estee Lauder raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand

02/03/2022 | 06:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Estee Lauder cosmetics counter is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, betting on strong demand for its Clinique skin care and Tom Ford fragrance products in regions such as North America.

The company expects reported annual net sales to rise between 13% and 16%, compared with its previous forecast of a 12% to 15% increase.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:51aBritain launches jets against unidentified aircraft for second day
RE
06:50aOmicron sub-variant BA.2 harder to identify, found in 5 African nations -WHO
RE
06:49aEstee Lauder raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand
RE
06:49aUK's Sunak sets out financial support to help with energy bills
RE
06:48aElliott-backed Italian challenger bank CF+ eyes IPO in future
RE
06:48aHershey beats quarterly sales estimates
RE
06:47aHoneywell's quarterly revenue misses estimates on supply woes
RE
06:46aPlanned COVID-related tax breaks could cost Germany 11 billion euros by 2026
RE
06:45aAnalysis-A change of style? UK's Johnson fights for political survival
RE
06:43aEU to ease rules on COVID pass to remove hurdle for vaccine trials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
2Stocks end higher on strong tech amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economi..
3Meta Platforms' Frankfurt-listed shares drop on tepid forecast
4Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Starbucks, UPS...
5Marketmind: Let the fun begin

HOT NEWS