Estee Lauder raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand
02/03/2022 | 06:49am EST
(Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, betting on strong demand for its Clinique skin care and Tom Ford fragrance products in regions such as North America.
The company expects reported annual net sales to rise between 13% and 16%, compared with its previous forecast of a 12% to 15% increase.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)