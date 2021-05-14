Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Estes-Hightower PLLC offers monthly legal subscriptions to access Texas attorneys but with a twist

05/14/2021 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Texas, May 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Estes-Hightower PLLC, a Houston law firm, has attorneys that are available through monthly retainers or as some call them, legal subscriptions. The law firm recruits attorneys across Texas with credentials broad enough to cover a variety of legal issues.

Estes-Hightower PLLC launched PleadWrite

HOUSTON, Texas, May 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Estes-Hightower PLLC, a Houston law firm, has attorneys that are available through monthly retainers or as some call them, legal subscriptions. The law firm recruits attorneys across Texas with credentials broad enough to cover a variety of legal issues. Legal subscriptions are not a new concept, but are typically offered by pre-paid legal service companies.

The twist being that the legal subscriptions are offered by Estes-Hightower PLLC, which is not a pre-paid legal service company but an actual law firm.

Estes-Hightower PLLC believes there is a better way for clients to receive legal representation. And, legal subscriptions can assist. How it works. The legal subscriptions, which are monthly retainers, give clients access to Texas attorneys through an online portal. Legal services include legal blogs, consultations, legal documents, and litigations all for a refundable monthly fee.

If potential clients want a more traditional one-time legal service, for example a Last Will and Testament, then Estes-Hightower PLLC will continue to offer a la carte non-subscription based legal services.

Estes-Hightower PLLC was established originally as the Law Office of Teri Estes in 2000 and has been operating for 20 years.

The website's URL is https://pleadwrite.com/.

PleadWrite.com's Facebook page is www.facebook.com/ehpllcpleadwrite and Instagram page is @ehpllc_pleadwrite.

News Source: Estes-Hightower PLLC

Related link: https://pleadwrite.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/estes-hightower-pllc-offers-monthly-legal-subscriptions-to-access-texas-attorneys-but-with-a-twist/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:07aWorld stocks up, dollar dips as Fed officials calm inflation fears
RE
07:05aIrish health service hit by 'very sophisticated' ransomware attack
RE
07:05aThe Arts Empowerment Project Awarded A 2021 Women’s Impact Fund Grant
SE
07:05aSolaris Diagnostics, A Kentucky-based Testing Laboratory, Donates 1,000 Oxygen Concentrators to India
SE
07:05aEstes-Hightower PLLC offers monthly legal subscriptions to access Texas attorneys but with a twist
SE
07:01aUK targets Gupta's GFG Alliance in fraud probe linked to Greensill
RE
07:01aUK targets Gupta's GFG Alliance in fraud probe linked to Greensill
RE
06:57aUniCredit's top investor BlackRock voted against CEO pay
RE
06:57aChina plugs tax loophole with import levies for key blending fuels
RE
06:56aChinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla move
2Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Musk tweets, dogecoin leaps and bitcoin retreats
5World stocks up, dollar dips as Fed officials calm inflation fears

HOT NEWS