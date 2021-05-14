Estes-Hightower PLLC offers monthly legal subscriptions to access Texas attorneys but with a twist

HOUSTON, Texas, May 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Estes-Hightower PLLC, a Houston law firm, has attorneys that are available through monthly retainers or as some call them, legal subscriptions. The law firm recruits attorneys across Texas with credentials broad enough to cover a variety of legal issues. Legal subscriptions are not a new concept, but are typically offered by pre-paid legal service companies.



The twist being that the legal subscriptions are offered by Estes-Hightower PLLC, which is not a pre-paid legal service company but an actual law firm.



Estes-Hightower PLLC believes there is a better way for clients to receive legal representation. And, legal subscriptions can assist. How it works. The legal subscriptions, which are monthly retainers, give clients access to Texas attorneys through an online portal. Legal services include legal blogs, consultations, legal documents, and litigations all for a refundable monthly fee.



If potential clients want a more traditional one-time legal service, for example a Last Will and Testament, then Estes-Hightower PLLC will continue to offer a la carte non-subscription based legal services.



Estes-Hightower PLLC was established originally as the Law Office of Teri Estes in 2000 and has been operating for 20 years.



The website's URL is https://pleadwrite.com/.



PleadWrite.com's Facebook page is www.facebook.com/ehpllcpleadwrite and Instagram page is @ehpllc_pleadwrite.



