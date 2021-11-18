Log in
Estimated Budgetary Effects of Title VI, Committee on the Judiciary, H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act

11/18/2021 | 03:53pm EST
CBO estimates that enacting this title would result in a net increase in the unified deficit totaling $115.1 billion over the 2022-2031 period. That increase in the deficit would result from an increase in direct spending of $147.2 billion and an increase in revenues of $32.1 billion.

Some of those budgetary effects are associated with Social Security, which is classified as off-budget. The increase in the on-budget deficit over that period would be $121.7 billion.

The budgetary effects would be noticeably greater during the following decade, resulting in an increase in the unified deficit totaling $369 billion over the 2032-2041 period.

This estimate is based on language in two documents, which are available from the House Committee on Rules:

Rules Committee Print 117-18, Text of H.R. 5376, Build Back Better Act

Rules Committee Print 117-18, Yarmuth Amendment 112

