|
Estimated Budgetary Effects of the House Amendment to S.610, the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act
Congressional Budget Office
Cost Estimate
Estimated Budgetary Effects of the House Amendment to S.610, the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act, as Posted on the Website of the House Committee on Rules on December 7, 2021 (Rules Committee Print 117-22)
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2022-2026
|
2022-2031
Increases or Decreases (-) in Direct Spending
Sec. 2. Adjustments to Medicare Sequestration Reductions
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
Sec. 3. Extension of Support for Physicians and Other Professionals in Adjusting to Medicare Payment Changes
|
5,910
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-1,810
|
-7,690
|
5,910
|
-3,590
|
5,420
|
490
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-1,020
|
-6,100
|
5,910
|
-1,210
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
Sec. 4. Preserving Patient Access to Critical Clinical Lab Services
|
1,414
|
221
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,635
|
1,635
|
1,414
|
221
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,635
|
1,635
|
|
Estimated Budget Authority
|
281
|
-139
|
-137
|
0
|
-516
|
-155
|
186
|
-172
|
-3
|
185
|
-511
|
-470
|
|
Estimated Outlays
|
281
|
-139
|
-137
|
0
|
-516
|
-155
|
186
|
-172
|
-3
|
185
|
-511
|
-470
|
Sec. 6.
|
Medicare Improvement Fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Budget Authority
|
45
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
45
|
45
|
|
Estimated Outlays
|
29
|
16
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
45
|
45
|
Total Changes in Direct Spending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Budget Authority
|
7,650
|
82
|
-137
|
0
|
-516
|
-155
|
186
|
-172
|
-1,813
|
-7,505
|
7,079
|
-2,380
|
|
Estimated Outlays
|
7,144
|
588
|
-137
|
0
|
-516
|
-155
|
186
|
-172
|
-1,023
|
-5,915
|
7,079
|
0
|
Source: Congressional Budget Office.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The House Amendment to S.610 would adjust sequestration percentages applied to Medicare payments in the beginning and end of the budget window, increase Medicare payment rates for physician services, modify payment rates and data reporting with respect to the Medicare clinical lab fee schedule, delay the implementation of a Medicare demonstration project for radiation oncologists, and increase funding for the Medicare Improvement Fund. Upon the adjournment of the first session of the 117th Congress, section 7 would require that any budgetary effects recorded for fiscal year 2022 on the 5- and 10-yearpay-as-you-go scorecards maintained by the Office of Management and Budget be deducted from those scorecards in 2022 and added to amounts for 2023. Section 8 would change Congressional procedure for consideration of a debt limit increase. Sections 5, 7 and 8 would not have a scoreable budgetary effect.
Components may not sum to totals because of rounding.
Disclaimer
CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:51:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|