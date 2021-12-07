Log in
Estimated Budgetary Effects of the House Amendment to S.610, the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act

12/07/2021
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

December 7, 2021

Estimated Budgetary Effects of the House Amendment to S.610, the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act, as Posted on the Website of the House Committee on Rules on December 7, 2021 (Rules Committee Print 117-22)

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2022-2026

2022-2031

Increases or Decreases (-) in Direct Spending

Sec. 2. Adjustments to Medicare Sequestration Reductions

Estimated Budget Authority

Estimated Outlays

Sec. 3. Extension of Support for Physicians and Other Professionals in Adjusting to Medicare Payment Changes

5,910

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-1,810

-7,690

5,910

-3,590

5,420

490

0

0

0

0

0

0

-1,020

-6,100

5,910

-1,210

Estimated Budget Authority

Estimated Outlays

Sec. 4. Preserving Patient Access to Critical Clinical Lab Services

1,414

221

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1,635

1,635

1,414

221

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1,635

1,635

Estimated Budget Authority

281

-139

-137

0

-516

-155

186

-172

-3

185

-511

-470

Estimated Outlays

281

-139

-137

0

-516

-155

186

-172

-3

185

-511

-470

Sec. 6.

Medicare Improvement Fund

Budget Authority

45

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

45

45

Estimated Outlays

29

16

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

45

45

Total Changes in Direct Spending

Budget Authority

7,650

82

-137

0

-516

-155

186

-172

-1,813

-7,505

7,079

-2,380

Estimated Outlays

7,144

588

-137

0

-516

-155

186

-172

-1,023

-5,915

7,079

0

Source: Congressional Budget Office.

The House Amendment to S.610 would adjust sequestration percentages applied to Medicare payments in the beginning and end of the budget window, increase Medicare payment rates for physician services, modify payment rates and data reporting with respect to the Medicare clinical lab fee schedule, delay the implementation of a Medicare demonstration project for radiation oncologists, and increase funding for the Medicare Improvement Fund. Upon the adjournment of the first session of the 117th Congress, section 7 would require that any budgetary effects recorded for fiscal year 2022 on the 5- and 10-yearpay-as-you-go scorecards maintained by the Office of Management and Budget be deducted from those scorecards in 2022 and added to amounts for 2023. Section 8 would change Congressional procedure for consideration of a debt limit increase. Sections 5, 7 and 8 would not have a scoreable budgetary effect.

Components may not sum to totals because of rounding.

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
