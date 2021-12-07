Estimated Budgetary Effects of the House Amendment to S.610, the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act, as Posted on the Website of the House Committee on Rules on December 7, 2021 (Rules Committee Print 117-22)

Estimated Budget Authority 281 -139 -137 0 -516 -155 186 -172 -3 185 -511 -470 Estimated Outlays 281 -139 -137 0 -516 -155 186 -172 -3 185 -511 -470 Sec. 6. Medicare Improvement Fund Budget Authority 45 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 45 Estimated Outlays 29 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 45 Total Changes in Direct Spending Budget Authority 7,650 82 -137 0 -516 -155 186 -172 -1,813 -7,505 7,079 -2,380 Estimated Outlays 7,144 588 -137 0 -516 -155 186 -172 -1,023 -5,915 7,079 0 Source: Congressional Budget Office.

The House Amendment to S.610 would adjust sequestration percentages applied to Medicare payments in the beginning and end of the budget window, increase Medicare payment rates for physician services, modify payment rates and data reporting with respect to the Medicare clinical lab fee schedule, delay the implementation of a Medicare demonstration project for radiation oncologists, and increase funding for the Medicare Improvement Fund. Upon the adjournment of the first session of the 117th Congress, section 7 would require that any budgetary effects recorded for fiscal year 2022 on the 5- and 10-yearpay-as-you-go scorecards maintained by the Office of Management and Budget be deducted from those scorecards in 2022 and added to amounts for 2023. Section 8 would change Congressional procedure for consideration of a debt limit increase. Sections 5, 7 and 8 would not have a scoreable budgetary effect.

Components may not sum to totals because of rounding.