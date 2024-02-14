VILNIUS (Reuters) -Estonia and Lithuania issued diplomatic protests on Wednesday to Moscow after Russian police put leading Baltic politicians on a wanted list over the destruction of Soviet-era monuments.

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were once ruled from Moscow but are now members of the European Union and NATO, and since the Russian invasion in Ukraine have emerged as staunch supporters of Ukraine and vocal critics of Russia.

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and State Secretary Taimar Peterkop were both on the police wanted list, as were Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys and some 60 current and former members of Latvia's parliament, according to Russia.

"These Russian decisions contradict the generally recognised norms of international law, show efforts to falsify the past and show disrespect to the historical memory of Lithuania," the Lithuanian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Vilnius also demanded that its politicians be removed from the list.

Estonia in a statement said its diplomats had "expressed indignation" and demanded an explanation from the Kremlin.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also notified the representative of Russia that these steps by the Russian state will not stop us from doing the right thing and Estonia will not change its resolute support for Ukraine," it added.

