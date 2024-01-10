By Emese Bartha

Estonia issued 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) in new January 2034-dated notes via a bank syndicate on Wednesday, one of the joint lead manager banks said.

Books for the issue closed in excess of EUR7.2 billion, excluding joint lead manager interest, the same bank said.

The spread on the bond was set at 70 basis points above mid-swaps. The bond has a 3.25% coupon, and it was priced at 99.179, at a yield of 3.348%, the same bank said.

Joint lead managers of the transaction were Barclays, Citi and Nordea.

