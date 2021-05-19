Log in
Estonia and Germany sign a joint declaration on development cooperation

05/19/2021 | 10:48am EDT
In a virtual ceremony today 19 May, Estonia and Germany signed a joint declaration on development cooperation.

The joint declaration creates a framework for Estonia and Germany to implement development cooperation projects in our partner countries. In the declaration, the two states set out the lines of cooperation that support a sustainable green and digital transformation in e-governance, innovation, business, education, healthcare and other areas.

'Estonia and Germany are celebrating the centenary of diplomatic relations this year and I am very glad that today, we are marking this milestone with a joint declaration that serves as a basis for even closer and more successful cooperation in the future. In addition to good relations, it is crucial for us to be able to contribute to the sustainable development of our partners,' Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said.

The main cooperation areas of Estonia and Germany are the Eastern Partnership countries of the European Union and Africa. We are also jointly contributing to the D4D initiative (Digital 4 Development) and the Team Europe approach in joint projects.

The joint declaration on the development cooperation of Estonia and Germany was signed at today's virtual ceremony by the Estonian foreign minister and the Parliamentary Secretary of State of Germany Dr Maria Flachsbarth.

The virtual ceremony is available for viewing here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfTEufIdXl4

Additional information:
Communication Department
press@mfa.ee

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
