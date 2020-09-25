Estonia is imposing sanctions on an additional 98 Belarusian officials

Today 25 September, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an additional list of Belarusian officials subject to prohibition on entry according to the International Sanctions Act. The initial list with 30 officials was published on 31 August.

These individuals have a central role in falsifying election results in Belarus and using violence against peaceful protesters. They will be subject to prohibition on entry to the Republic of Estonia from 25 September 2020 to 30 August 2025.

'These sanctions express our position on what is happening in Belarus. The presidential elections on 9 August were neither free nor fair and their results were falsified. The so-called inauguration this Wednesday had no democratic legitimacy whatsoever and Estonia does not recognise Alexander Lukashenko as the president of Belarus. We call on the Belarusian authorities to immediately end the violence against the people of Belarus, and demand the unconditional release of all those detained, including political prisoners. The people of Belarus deserve fair and transparent elections to allow them to elect a new leader,' Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

'It is also important for the leaders of the European Union to make a joint political decision on sanctions. We are looking forward to specific agreements on Belarus at the European Council next week,' the foreign minister emphasised.

Latvia and Lithuania simultaneously published their lists of individuals subject to the entry ban. Sanctions of the European Union are currently also being drafted.

