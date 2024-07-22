VILNIUS, July 22 (Reuters) - Estonia's parliament on Monday approved Climate Minister Kristen Michal as the country's next prime minister, replacing Kaja Kallas who recently resigned to become the European Union's foreign policy chief. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Terje Solsvik)
