Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Estonia to remove Soviet memorials in Russian-speaking city

08/16/2022 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Estonia will remove all public Soviet memorials in its majority Russian-speaking city of Narva, the government said on Tuesday, citing rising tensions in the city and accusing Russia of trying to exploit the past to divide Estonian society.

Once part of the Soviet Union, Estonia is a member of both NATO and the European Union, and has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, fearing like its other Baltic neighbours that they could be next.

However, nearly a quarter of its population of 1.3 million are ethnic Russians, and the government has been anxious of the minority falling under influence of its former overlord.

On Tuesday Estonian authorities in Narva removed at short notice a WW2-era Soviet tank from the city by crane, according to footage from national broadcaster ERR. The military was brought in for the operation, police told news agency BNS.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the tank's removal was ordered "since tensions are rising in and around Narva", and Estonia must not give Russia the opportunity to exploit the country's past in order to further divide society, BNS reported.

She did not give details of any potential interference.

Estonia's north-eastern Ida-Viru county, which borders with Russia and includes Narva, is three-quarter ethnic Russian, according to official statistics.

Estonians have a mixed view of their history: invaded by both Nazi German and Soviet forces in the war, they had men on both sides of the conflict. The Soviet era also saw the deportation of tens of thousands of Estonians to Siberian labour camps.

In 2007, rioting by mainly Russian-speaking youth ensued in Tallinn when Estonia removed a Red Army WW2 monument from the centre of the capital. Moscow called the move an insult to the Soviet fighters who drove the Nazi occupiers out of Estonia, and denied any involvement in subsequent cyber attacks against Estonian state institutions.

In its statement on Tuesday the Estonian government also said it would remove more Soviet monuments in Narva, such as a Soviet-era monument to war victims, which would be replaced by "a neutral grave marker".

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu also said that any foreigner opposing the removals would have their residence permit revoked, news agency BNS reported.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.22% 0.66557 Delayed Quote.1.23%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.21% 1.1428 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.42% 0.73634 Delayed Quote.2.00%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.27% 0.140086 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.19% 12.898 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.19% 0.96305 Delayed Quote.-6.90%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.42% 12.119 Delayed Quote.2.63%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.69% 0.011977 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.38% 0.7077 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.14% 0.60088 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.81% 0.015512 Delayed Quote.26.61%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.34% 0.6886 Delayed Quote.1.60%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.11% 0.091434 Delayed Quote.-8.19%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.30% 61.3 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.48% 0.95046 Delayed Quote.3.20%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:21aIsrael GDP grows 6.8% in Q2 on gains in exports, consumer spending
RE
07:21aTaiwan says it detects 17 Chinese aircraft near island
RE
07:18aGerman gas consumption down 15% in H1, says power industry body
RE
07:17aEstonia to remove Soviet memorials in Russian-speaking city
RE
07:17aWar, gas prices to halt a third of Ukraine's sugar refineries
RE
07:13aFactbox-UK workers' industrial action as cost of living crisis bites
RE
07:08aWalmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
RE
07:08aInvestors no longer 'apocalyptically bearish', BofA poll says
RE
07:05aEU contacts Brazil to resume Mercosur trade pact talks -sources
RE
07:03aIndonesia plans $1.41 billion investment in new capital city in 2023 -govt
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TKH N : INTERIM RESULTS 2022
2Analysis-Trapped cash mangles China's policy plans
3Sonova revises FY 2022/23 outlook due to subdued market  and ongoing in..
4Soaring coal prices lift BHP to highest profit in 11 years
5Delivery Hero's Q2 2022 results confirm accelerated trajectory towards ..

HOT NEWS