Estonian mobility startup Bolt raises 150 mln euros from investors

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Estonian mobility startup Bolt
said on Wednesday it had raised 150 million euros ($182 million)
from investors, becoming the latest European player to win
funding as the coronavirus pandemic changes the way people get
around.
Bolt, previously known as Taxify, competes with Uber
in ride-hailing. It also operates e-scooters, launched
food delivery last year, and is expanding to cover 200 cities in
40 countries across Europe and Africa.
As governments imposed lockdowns to control the spread of
the coronavirus, mobility startups have benefited as city
dwellers switch away from public transport, while home-bound
diners are ordering in more meals.
"We have almost doubled our number of customers (this year)
and launched our services from ride-hailing to micromobility and
food delivery in 50 new cities," said Markus Villig, Bolt's
26-year-old chief executive officer and co-founder.
Bolt, which Villig set up in 2013 after dropping out of
college, will invest proceeds from the funding round into safety
enhancements, including adding an SOS button to both its rider
and driver apps.
Further safety measures planned in 2021 include driver face
verification and automated trip monitoring.
SCOOTER WARS
The company, which recently launched a fourth-generation
scooter that detects unsafe riding patterns, has set its sights
on becoming Europe's top e-scooter rental firm and plans to
launch in 100 cities next season.
Takeup of Bolt's scooter offering has been "exploding",
Villig told Reuters, adding that revenue from two-wheelers could
catch up with ride-hailing in some markets in as little as two
years after launch.
Bolt was able to compete as a price leader thanks to
synergies from its technology platform, which supports a common
app for ride-hailing and scooters, he added. The firm's revenue
run rate is now about 2 billion euros.
The company faces well-funded competition in the e-scooter
stakes: Berlin-based Tier Mobility raised $250 million from
investors in November, while Sweden's VOI Technology pulled in
$160 million this month.
The Series C investment round was led by D1 Capital
Partners, with the participation of Darsana Capital Partners.
($1 = 0.8239 euros)
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine
Editing by Paul Simao)