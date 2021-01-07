Estrella Media Announces Senior Leadership Appointment of Arya Towfighi as EVP, General Counsel

Leading U.S. Spanish-language media company expands role of seasoned broadcast media legal executive

Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company announced today that Arya Towfighi has been appointed as Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

Towfighi joined Estrella Media in November 2019 as a Senior Vice President, overseeing the company’s legal functions. His role has now been expanded to include oversight of the Human Resources, Communications, and Business Affairs functions of the company. Towfighi has also been primarily responsible for leading the company’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, helping to ensure the company is following best practices with respect to the health and safety of its employees and productions.

“Arya has proven to be an indispensable member of the senior leadership team during his time at Estrella Media, and we look forward to him taking on additional responsibilities in this expanded role,” said Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media, Inc. “As Estrella Media continues its transformation as a digital and linear broadcast media company, we are happy to have Arya providing his steady guidance and partnership.”

Towfighi, who holds degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and the Pepperdine University School of Law, has been practicing law for over 26 years, primarily in the entertainment industry. Towfighi spent over 13 years at Univision Communications Inc. where he served as SVP and Associate General Counsel, and prior to that he represented entertainment industry clients at the Los Angeles offices of McDermott, Will & Emery and Loeb & Loeb.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company creating video and audio content for multiplatform distribution in the United States and around the world. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 4,000 hours annually of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella Studios, and it has a library of over 7,500 hours of original entertainment programming.

Estrella Media informs and entertains U.S. Hispanic television audiences on the EstrellaTV national broadcast network, owned and operated stations in leading Hispanic markets, and through free ad-supported streaming platforms airing KSDX-EstrellaTV. In addition, audiences are able to access Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform news network in the U.S.

Estrella Media is also one of the leading producers of Spanish-language audio programming and events. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly rated radio programming is broadcast on its radio stations in the top U.S. Hispanic markets and is also streamed on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large scale music festivals, concerts and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit www.estrellamedia.com. Follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia, Facebook @Estrellamediainc and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005763/en/