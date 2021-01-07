Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Estrella Media Announces Senior Leadership Appointment of Arya Towfighi as EVP, General Counsel

01/07/2021 | 12:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading U.S. Spanish-language media company expands role of seasoned broadcast media legal executive

Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company announced today that Arya Towfighi has been appointed as Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

Towfighi joined Estrella Media in November 2019 as a Senior Vice President, overseeing the company’s legal functions. His role has now been expanded to include oversight of the Human Resources, Communications, and Business Affairs functions of the company. Towfighi has also been primarily responsible for leading the company’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, helping to ensure the company is following best practices with respect to the health and safety of its employees and productions.

“Arya has proven to be an indispensable member of the senior leadership team during his time at Estrella Media, and we look forward to him taking on additional responsibilities in this expanded role,” said Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media, Inc. “As Estrella Media continues its transformation as a digital and linear broadcast media company, we are happy to have Arya providing his steady guidance and partnership.”

Towfighi, who holds degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and the Pepperdine University School of Law, has been practicing law for over 26 years, primarily in the entertainment industry. Towfighi spent over 13 years at Univision Communications Inc. where he served as SVP and Associate General Counsel, and prior to that he represented entertainment industry clients at the Los Angeles offices of McDermott, Will & Emery and Loeb & Loeb.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company creating video and audio content for multiplatform distribution in the United States and around the world. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 4,000 hours annually of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella Studios, and it has a library of over 7,500 hours of original entertainment programming.

Estrella Media informs and entertains U.S. Hispanic television audiences on the EstrellaTV national broadcast network, owned and operated stations in leading Hispanic markets, and through free ad-supported streaming platforms airing KSDX-EstrellaTV. In addition, audiences are able to access Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform news network in the U.S.

Estrella Media is also one of the leading producers of Spanish-language audio programming and events. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly rated radio programming is broadcast on its radio stations in the top U.S. Hispanic markets and is also streamed on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large scale music festivals, concerts and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit www.estrellamedia.com. Follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia, Facebook @Estrellamediainc and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pBARINGS : Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces January 2021 Monthly Distribution of $0.1056 per Share
PR
12:31pSCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:31pWIWYNN : Works with Mr. Watt to Contract the First Renewable Power Purchase Agreement among the Information Service Industry in Taiwan
BU
12:31pDGAP-PVR : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
12:30pSteve Thomas Joins Quontic Bank CDFI Advisory Board
PR
12:30pEURONEXT N : announces volumes for December 2020
GL
12:30pBANCA PROFILO S P A : Comunicazione mensile delle operazioni sul titolo dell'emittente
PU
12:30p5G Americas Board Re-elects AT&T's Igal Elbaz as Chairman
GL
12:30pTHE GREENSPAN CO./ADJUSTERS INTERNATIONAL : Adopts MatterPort 3D Virtual Tour Platform and Videoconferencing Technologies to Assist Clients
BU
12:30pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group organization to bolster its agility in responding to the current challenges and to prepare for the future
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
3Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Mercedes supersized display aims to outdo Tesla's hallmark touchscreen

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ