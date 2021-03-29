Estrella Media Launches Television Station in San Francisco Bay Area

Leading U.S. Spanish-language media company to launch EstrellaTV on KEMO-50 television station in San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose DMA

Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company, announced today that it is launching EstrellaTV in the San Francisco Bay Area on full power television station KEMO TV, channel 50.

As part of Estrella Media’s continued linear and digital expansion, EstrellaTV will now be distributed throughout the country’s ninth largest Hispanic TV market, available on cable, satellite, and over the air beginning March 29, 2021.

KEMO TV will be operated by Estrella Media and will feature its EstrellaTV network entertainment, news, and sports programming, which includes reality and game shows, talent competitions and variety talk shows, and live sports action. The station will have a local sales team to support its ad sales operations in the market.

EstrellaTV is one of America’s premier Hispanic television networks. Launched in 2009, EstrellaTV has grown to 15 owned or operated stations and over 30 broadcast affiliates with a catalog of more than 20,000 hours of available programming that is distributed by the company worldwide. The network also has national carriage agreements with major cable and satellite operators.

“We are enthusiastic about having a full powered local station in the Bay Area market, offering our Spanish-language programming to the Latino community in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose,” stated Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media, Inc. “Our EstrellaTV programming and news content is second to none, and I am certain that it will be well received by the Hispanic audience in the Bay Area.”

EstrellaTV prides itself in providing relevant and original programming and content, unrivaled and unparalleled by any other Spanish-language network in the U.S. Each week, the network produces more than 60 hours of television programming.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company creating video and audio content for multiplatform distribution in the United States and around the world. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 4,000 hours annually of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella Studios, and it has a library of 20,000 hours of original entertainment programming available.

Estrella Media informs and entertains U.S. Hispanic television audiences on the EstrellaTV national broadcast network, owned and operated stations in leading Hispanic markets, and through free ad-supported streaming platforms airing EstrellaTV. In addition, audiences are able to access Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform news network in the U.S.

Estrella Media is also one of the leading producers of Spanish-language audio programming and events. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly rated radio programming is broadcast on its radio stations in the top U.S. Hispanic markets and is also streamed on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large scale music festivals, concerts and special events throughout the U.S.

