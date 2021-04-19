Log in
EstrellaTV Network and Estrella News Now Available on VIZIO SmartCast® Televisions

04/19/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
Live-streaming channels provide millions of users with 24/7 access to Estrella Media’s Spanish-language entertainment and news programming

Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company, announced today that the EstrellaTV and Estrella News networks are now available 24/7 on VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) SmartCast TVs.

Now SmartCast users have 24/7 access to the EstrellaTV and Estrella News networks. EstrellaTV is one of America’s premier Spanish-language television broadcasters. Launched in 2009, EstrellaTV has grown to 15 owned or operated stations and over 30 broadcast affiliates with a catalog of more than 20,000 hours of available programming that is distributed by the company worldwide. The network also has national carriage agreements with major cable and satellite operators.

EstrellaTV offers a unique aggregation of Spanish-language programming including national and local news shows, sports, entertainment, talk, reality, drama, and comedy, primarily produced in its Estrella Studios in Burbank, California.

SmartCast users will also have access to Estrella News, the first dedicated group of local and national news professionals providing live news to Spanish-language audiences on a 24/7 multiplatform basis. This new and dynamic network’s main objective is to bring live and breaking news, special assignments, and special reports, all produced in a shorter, more relatable news cycle that fits current consumer trends within the digital and streaming environments.

SmartCast is VIZIO’s operating system that comes equipped with every new VIZIO Smart TV and powers endless entertainment options for millions of households right out of the box. The operating system provides audiences with home screen access to must-have apps like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Hulu, Prime Video, and Peacock and streaming across hundreds of free channels. VIZIO also has the ability to automatically push SmartCast updates to TVs, making the TV experience that much easier for consumers.

“It is a golden period in home entertainment as evidenced by VIZIO’s tremendous growth and success in streaming and advertising. Estrella Media is proud to provide free ad-supported ‘in-culture’ entertainment and news programming to the Hispanic community with EstrellaTV and Estrella News,” said René Santaella, EVP, Digital and Streaming Media, Estrella Media, Inc.

“The addition of EstrellaTV Network and Estrella News supports VIZIO’s commitment to providing robust and diverse content options to our millions of viewers,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO. “This is another excellent addition to our growing Spanish language content offerings and Spanish speaking audiences across the country.”

Audiences can find the EstrellaTV and Estrella News networks on channels 800-LATINO and 801-LATINO in the free channel programming guide on VIZIO SmartCast.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company creating video and audio content for multiplatform distribution in the United States and around the world. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 4,000 hours annually of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella Studios, and it has an available library of over 20,000 hours of original entertainment programming.

Estrella Media informs and entertains U.S. Hispanic television audiences on the EstrellaTV national broadcast network, owned and operated stations in leading Hispanic markets, and through free ad-supported streaming platforms airing EstrellaTV. In addition, audiences are able to access Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform news network in the U.S.

Estrella Media is also one of the leading producers of Spanish-language audio programming and events. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly rated radio programming is broadcast on its radio stations in the top U.S. Hispanic markets and is also streamed on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large scale music festivals, concerts and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media. Follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.


© Business Wire 2021
