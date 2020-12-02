EstrellaTV Now Available on Samsung TV Plus

Leading U.S. Spanish-language television network launches on Samsung TV Plus

Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company announced today that it has launched its KSDX-EstrellaTV and Estrella News content on Samsung TV Plus.

Samsung TV Plus is Samsung's ad-supported Smart TV video service, delivering free TV and instant access to 145 channels and growing in news, sports, entertainment and more. Available on select Samsung Smart TVs and eligible Galaxy mobile devices, Samsung TV Plus delivers instant access to hundreds of channels, with no subscriptions and no credit cards, just free TV.

Estrella Media operates the EstrellaTV network, the Estrella News network, digital media platforms, and radio and television stations across all of the top U.S. Hispanic markets. Producing over 4,000 hours annually of original video programming, the company is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language content. Estrella’s new CEO, Peter Markham, has set a course to transform the company to compete in a modern media ecosystem, completing a rebranding, an overhaul of the content strategy and developing products for all digital media platforms. The company is home to superstars like Don Cheto, Pepe Garza, Omar Chaparro, Chiquis and Ana Barbara and TV mega hits like Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro, Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento, 100 Latinos Dijeron and Rica, Famosa, Latina, as well as local and national newscasts.

"Estrella Media’s mission is to champion and celebrate Hispanic communities as important and influential voices everywhere in American culture, and partnering with Samsung TV Plus allows us to deliver our award-winning and ‘in-culture’ content to new audiences on new platforms and take another step forward in fulfilling that vision,” said René Santaella, EVP, Digital & Streaming Media, Estrella Media.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company creating video and audio content for multiplatform distribution in the United States and around the world. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 4,000 hours annually of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella Studios, and it has a library of over 7,500 hours of original entertainment programming.

Estrella Media informs and entertains U.S. Hispanic television audiences on the EstrellaTV national broadcast network, owned and operated stations in leading Hispanic markets, and through free ad-supported streaming platforms airing KSDX-EstrellaTV. In addition, audiences are able to access Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform news network in the U.S.

Estrella Media is also one of the leading producers of Spanish-language audio programming and events. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly rated radio programming is broadcast on its radio stations in the top U.S. Hispanic markets and is also streamed on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large scale music festivals, concerts and special events throughout the U.S.

