EstrellaTV Renews Prime Time Talk Series ‘Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro' for a Second Season

Season Two Premiere Scheduled for Monday, January 25

Talk-Show anchored by iconic Mexican comedian and actor Omar Chaparro creates a new chapter in Spanish-language comedy and variety series on EstrellaTV

Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company announced today that it has placed a season two renewal order for its critically-acclaimed prime time talk show Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro. The new season is scheduled to premiere on January 25, 2021 on EstrellaTV at 9P ET/8P CT.

Co-produced and hosted by Mexican superstar Omar Chaparro, the series blazed a new path for Spanish-language comedy and entertainment shows, giving a refresh to the genre. Driving audiences and fans to EstrellaTV’s broadcast and digital platforms, the first season finale aired on November 30, 2020, with encore airings currently on the network.

With an impressive first season guest list, Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro delivered close to two million viewers during its first 20-episode season on weekdays 9-10P,1 a gain of 259% in the time period vs. the previous regularly scheduled program.2 Top audience deliveries came from Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Denver, and Chicago.

"This series was an exciting addition to our primetime lineup, and it delivered audiences that challenged not only Spanish-language television networks but English networks as well," said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, Television Programming at Estrella Media. "EstrellaTV is committed to offering a fresh take on the late-night talk format for the U.S. Hispanic audience. We're excited to see the series audience grow since its launch, and we're enthusiastic about the format and our partnership with Omar."

In its launch window, the series was instantly popular on social media channels as well. Specially curated videos on EstrellaTV’s YouTube channel generated over 26 million views, 2 million+ hours of viewing time and more than 200 million impressions in the month of November.

"We were able to tap into a passionate fanbase on social as well, with many of the videos receiving over one million views in just a few weeks," said René Santaella, EVP, Digital and Streaming Media at Estrella Media. "Wherever the consumer wants to watch, we are going to build an audience, and it certainly helps to have such an engaging show like Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro."

The series reflects EstrellaTV's commitment to creating vibrant and genre-redefining primetime Spanish-language content for the modern and dynamic Latino audience. Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro has also become the home and springboard for Regional Mexican and Latin music talent in the U.S.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company creating video and audio content for multiplatform distribution in the United States and around the world. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 4,000 hours annually of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella Studios, and it has a library of over 7,500 hours of original entertainment programming.

Estrella Media informs and entertains U.S. Hispanic television audiences on the EstrellaTV national broadcast network, owned and operated stations in leading Hispanic markets, and through free ad-supported streaming platforms airing KSDX-EstrellaTV. In addition, audiences are able to access Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform news network in the U.S.

Estrella Media is also one of the leading producers of Spanish-language audio programming and events. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly rated radio programming is broadcast on its radio stations in the top U.S. Hispanic markets and is also streamed on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large scale music festivals, concerts and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media.

