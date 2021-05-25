EstrellaTV's Original Dating Game Show “La Máscara del Amor” (The Mask of Love) Premieres This Week - Thursday, May 27 at 8 PM/7 PM CT

Hosted by Latin Superstar Angélica Vale-- Will Singles Find Their Match Behind the Mask or Will They Take the Money?

Dating behind a mask has taken a twist on EstrellaTV’s new dating game show series “La Máscara del Amor” (The Mask of Love), premiering on Thursday, May 27 at 8 pm/7 pm CT, and starting June 1, 2021, it will air Monday through Thursday at 9PM/ 8PM CT. Hosted by beloved Latin actress and celebrity Angélica Vale (“La Fea Más Bella”/”Ugly Betty”), this new dating series features singles seeking to find their match – both male and female and same sex couples – or perhaps just the cash prize at the end of each episode. Are they in it for love or are they in it just for the money?

A dating show for the Clubhouse Era, Vale takes the show’s contestants through games and challenges by five masked suitors. The contestants move through the dating challenges with their dating confidante Vale but it is ultimately up to the contestant to decide between love or money at the end of each episode.

“I’m so excited to host `La Máscara del Amor,’ and to help these single men and women find true love in a fun, romantic and sexy way,” Vale said. “I have so many friends and fans tell me how hard it is to date today. Coming out of the pandemic, you are still being seen behind a mask and living in a closed social culture. Everyone is trying to find a way to meet someone. This series adds a playful element to meeting and getting to know that special someone behind the mask, literally!”

The series is an Estrella Studios and Alton River Media original production led by producers Martin Halac and Carlos Cerutti.

About Angélica Vale:

Angélica Vale is a multitalented artist (singer, actress, comedian, playwright, voice over actor, and celebrity impersonator) who hails from one of Mexico’s most iconic entertainment royalty families. She is the daughter of legendary actress and singer Angélica María, “Mexico's Timeless Sweetheart,” and the talented entertainer (singer, actor, comedian) Raul Vale. She’s also the granddaughter of internationally renowned producer, director and writer Angélica Ortiz. She began her career in the entertainment industry at the tender age of two. Since then, her career credits include over 30 theatrical productions, nine feature films, more than 250 television productions throughout Latin America and the U.S., including the smash hit telenovela “La Fea Más Bella,” Mexico’s version of Ugly Betty. In 2007, she was featured in a cameo appearance on the season finale of ABC’s Ugly Betty. As a musical artist, she began recording at the age of four and to date has participated in musical theatre as a composer and performer and has had a successful music career as a solo artist. Most recently, she has added the role of radio personality to her impressive list of accomplishments at a local Latin pop/reggaeton station in Los Angeles.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company creating video and audio content for multi-platform distribution in the United States and worldwide. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 6,000 hours annually of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella Studios. It has a library of over 20,000 hours of original entertainment programming.

Estrella Media informs and entertains U.S. Hispanic television audiences on the EstrellaTV national broadcast network, owned and operated stations in leading Hispanic markets, and through free ad-supported streaming platforms airing EstrellaTV. Audiences can also access Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multi-platform news network in the U.S.

Estrella Media is also one of the leading producers of Spanish-language audio programming and events. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media's highly rated radio programming is broadcast on its radio stations in the top U.S. Hispanic markets and streamed on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.

