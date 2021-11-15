EstrellaTV's ‘Premios de la Radio' Awards Show Returns, Reaching Over 10 Million Fans Through Broadcast, Streaming Platforms

Premier Regional Mexican Music Awards Returns Showcasing the Strength of the Genre – Grupo Firme, Vicente Fernández, Pepe Aguilar, Ángela Aguilar, El Fantasma, Aída Cuevas Drive Fans in U.S., Mexico on Linear, Streaming, Social Platforms

Estrella Media, the number one producer of Spanish-language content in the U.S. and the leading Spanish-language multi-platform media company, saw the return of its original Regional Mexican Music awards show Premios de la Radio to the EstrellaTV network on Wednesday, November 10, driving a global reach of over 10 million fans across its streaming, social, and broadcast platforms. The broadcast reached over a million fans in the U.S. and over 1.5 million in Mexico through broadcast and streaming, and nine million via social media. For the first time, the renowned awards and red carpet show was broadcast across Estrella Media’s digital and FAST channels, as well as in Mexico on broadcast partner TV Azteca Uno.

Shown after receiving their EstrellaTV "Premios de la Radio" awards are: Pepe Aguilar, the nine-time GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter, who received the “Tributo a Los Grandes de México” award, his daughter Ángela Aguilar, who won three awards - “Artista Femenina Año,” “Canción Mariachi del Año” for “Dime como Quieres” featuring Christian Nodal, and “Premio Orgullo Latino del Año," and Leonardo Aguilar, who performed in the awards tributes. Photo credit: Estrella Media

The live awards event was held Wednesday, November 10 at the Foro Expo Santa Fe in Mexico City and is considered the biggest night in Regional Mexican music. Fourteen awards were presented in the on-air ceremony. Leading the winners were three of the most talked-about artists in 2021: Grupo Firme (five awards), Ángela Aguilar (three awards), and El Fantasma (two awards).

The show delivered EstrellaTV’s highest primetime audience in 2021, beating Unimas from 10:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. among people 2+, 18-49, and 25-54. The awards show led locally among Spanish-language networks, ranking EstrellaTV #1 in Denver and Sacramento, #2 in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and throughout the state of California, and #3 in Dallas and Houston.

Across Estrella’s AVOD, FAST and website, the awards show drove over 8 million streaming minutes, a +200% increase vs. the previous Wed. 11.3.21 and +131% increase in sessions. The show drove more than 8 million views across TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, close to 20 million impressions across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and over 19 million impressions of #PremiosdelaRadio on TikTok. Additionally, the awards were the #1 trending topic on Twitter in Mexico for November 10 and there were over 6 million YouTube views of award show content on the EstrellaTV channel.

In Mexico the show did 1.6 million total viewers and 485 thousand persons 19-44 on TV Azteca Uno.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media’s content studio feeds all its digital and linear media platforms, including: EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen in over 40 million U.S. households on 17 owned or operated stations and over 30 affiliated stations, as well as through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S.; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. In 2021, Estrella Media’s digital content surpassed one billion viewership minutes.

Estrella Media owns and operates 16 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, airing on affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation's most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.

