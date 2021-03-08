EstrellaTV to Premiere New Season of Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento on Monday, March 29 at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT

New Season Focuses on the Power of Latinas With First All-female Contestant Edition

Latin GRAMMY Award Winner and TV Star Chiquis, Influential GRAMMY Award-Winning artist Ana Bárbara, Legendary Radio Programmer Pepe Garza, and Renowned Radio Host Don Cheto Return as Judges; Chart-Topping and Award-Winning Regional Mexican Artist Luis Coronel Returns as Host

“Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” Continues as Longest-Running Talent Competition on U.S. Spanish-Language Television

In celebration of International Woman’s Day, EstrellaTV, a leading Spanish-language broadcast television network, today announced the return of its long-running talent competition series Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento, premiering on Monday, March 29 at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT. Entering its 24th season, Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento will focus on the influence of Latinas in entertainment, with an all-female lineup of contestants. Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento can be viewed on the EstrellaTV Network, which is carried by most major cable carriers and streamed everywhere on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Xumo and FuboTV.

Returning to the judges’ panel are GRAMMY-winning Regional Mexican recording artist and TV star Chiquis; one of the most influential personalities in Spanish-language radio, composer and music producer Pepe Garza; leading Regional Mexican recording artist and Latin GRAMMY winner Ana Bárbara; and influential TV and radio personality Don Cheto of Estrella Media’s nationally syndicated Don Cheto Radio Network. Hosted by chart-topping and award-winning recording artist Luis Coronel, Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento will feature new twists and special celebrity guest judges who will join throughout the season. Contestants will receive special coaching sessions with some of Latin music’s hottest recording artists in the U.S. and Mexico.

“Regional Mexican music has traditionally been dominated by male artists, so I feel blessed to be able to be a voice that represents women in the regional and banda genre and part of the group of female artists that have been able to cross those barriers. My female colleagues in the industry are allies, not competitors, together we are stronger and in that unity, we can best represent female voices. My wish is that many other women can break through and succeed, which is why I am so happy about this upcoming season of ‘Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento’ featuring female artists,” stated Chiquis.

“It’s a great honor for me to represent women in the Regional Mexican genre. It has been a long journey in a music genre dominated by male artists, but consistency, the support and acceptance of my fans and the hard work that we’ve invested in this career have been the key factors that have maintained me here. And now, to be part of a season of ‘Tengo Talento’ that is dedicated to women, well it makes me very happy and fills me with much satisfaction. During this Women’s History Month, we will prove that there’s not just talent, but also women who are empowered, who are fighters and who are successful,” said Ana Bárbara.

Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento is the longest-running talent competition in U.S. Spanish-language television, with thousands of contestants auditioning across the country in search of America's next big Latin entertainment superstar. Spanning music, comedy, dance and live performances, contestants will be chosen via video submissions this year due to the ongoing pandemic. For the contestants who are selected, the series will be recorded at Estrella Media’s studios in Burbank, CA under strict COVID-19 protocols.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company creating video and audio content for multiplatform distribution in the United States and worldwide. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 4,000 hours annually of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella Studios. It has a library of over 7,500 hours of original entertainment programming.

Estrella Media informs and entertains U.S. Hispanic television audiences on the EstrellaTV national broadcast network, owned and operated stations in leading Hispanic markets, and through free ad-supported streaming platforms airing KSDX-EstrellaTV. Also, audiences can access Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform news network in the U.S.

Estrella Media is also one of the leading producers of Spanish-language audio programming and events. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media's highly rated radio programming is broadcast on its radio stations in the top U.S. Hispanic markets and streamed on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media.

