Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Esusu Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit

10/13/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HARLEM, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is recognizing Esusu’s leadership at the upcoming Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Esusu’s Co-Founder Abbey Wemimo, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021. In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

“Innovation doesn’t happen just anywhere; it thrives where there’s a wide range of thoughts and perspectives,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. “One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we’ve chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Abbey Wemimo as one of this year’s most intriguing entrepreneurs.”

Over 45 million people in the United States are credit  invisible and struggling to build their credit profiles. Abbey Wemimo and Samir Goel co-founded Esusu to solve this problem based on their personal experiences of being credit invisible when their families immigrated to the United States. When they realized that rent does not count towards credit building despite being the single largest monthly expense for most renters, they decided to build a solution. Esusu ensures that renters get credit where credit is due.

“Esusu is honored to receive this award from our partner Goldman Sachs. We are particularly proud to see Abbey’s purpose-driven leadership recognized alongside other entrepreneurs transforming the status quo and shaping the future of business,” said Samir Goel, Co-Founder of Esusu. “Esusu’s participation at this year’s Builders + Innovators Summit provides a unique opportunity to amplify and accelerate our vision to unleash the power of data to bridge the racial wealth gap.”

Prior to starting Esusu, Abbey Wemimo founded Clean Water for Everyone, a global social venture providing affordable access to clean water for 250,000+ people in six countries. He also founded a data analytics company designed to gather machine-readable data on NGOs operating in Africa which was acquired in 2014. Previously, he was a mergers and acquisitions consultant at PwC and worked with Goldman Sachs, Accenture, and the European Commission.

About Esusu
Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu's rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows renters to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners increase revenue, lower evictions, and fill vacancies powered by differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over two million rental units across all 50 states in the United States. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow us on Facebook @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

Press Contact:
Chanel Cathey
Esusu / CJC Insights
chanel@cjcinsights.com


Latest news "Companies"
10:09aGROW SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC : Company Potentially Seeking A Merger Candidate
AQ
10:08aRAJESH KUMAR : Delta Air warns of pre-tax loss in 4th quarter as fuel prices surge
RE
10:08aBASIL STREET : Announces Partnership with Automated Retail Company Prepango to Bring Innovative Automated Pizza Kitchens to Major Airports Nationwide
PR
10:08aExperienced Medical Market Research Sales Leader Greg Borden Joins MedSurvey as VP, Business Development
BU
10:07aFood, rents boost U.S. consumer inflation in September
RE
10:07aTANTALEX RESOURCES : Signs Definitive Agreement with Minor for Expanded Resource Area in Manono
AQ
10:07aWendy's Launches New Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee To Encourage Fans To Ditch Dud Spuds At Competitors
PR
10:06aU.S. markets regulator faces new lawsuit over proxy advisers
RE
10:06aMULTICHOICE : M-Net Renews Big Brother Mzansi for Another Season
AQ
10:06aChocolate Isn't the Only Scary Thing Threatening Your Pet This Halloween
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Earnings boost stocks as markets brace for U.S. inflation data
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
3Volkswagen CEO warns shift to electric vehicles could cost 30,000 jobs ..
4Chinese property firms suffer fresh downgrades amid Evergrande crisis
5Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources

HOT NEWS