Eta Compute's Low Power AI Vision Board Accelerates Design, Test, and Deployment of Transformative Embedded Vision Solutions

03/10/2021 | 12:02pm EST
Eta Compute and Edge Impulse will co-host a free webinar on March 31 to demonstrate the powerful advantages of the AI Vision Board and Edge Impulse’s embedded machine learning workflow.

Eta Compute Inc., the leader in energy-efficient endpoint AI solutions for intelligent sensing anywhere, announced its integrated, ECM3532 AI Vision Board, the lowest power embedded vision board that helps developers accelerate time to market. The board makes it possible to deploy vision applications that last for years on a single battery. The development community is invited to see the AI Vision Board in action at our free webinar with Edge Impulse on March 31.

“With computer vision, devices can understand the world around them, enabling them to be more capable, safer, easier to use and more autonomous,” said Jeff Bier, founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. “But vision algorithms are very compute-intensive, and the power consumption required to deliver the necessary processing performance has made these capabilities impractical for many potential applications. We applaud Eta Compute’s innovation and collaboration with other Edge AI and Vision Alliance companies, which is making vision feasible in many new power-sensitive applications.”

Eta Compute’s ECM3532 AI Vision Board’s small form factor (1.5”x1.5”), embedded battery and low-power IoT/Bluetooth Low-Energy connectivity make it ideal for prototyping, field testing, and deployment of AI embedded vision applications. Its ultra-low-power operation eliminates barriers with traditional, tethered solutions or boards that have extremely limited battery life and high-power consumption. The board includes three sensors (ambient light, microphone, accelerometer/gyroscope), a low power Himax HM0360 camera, and an expansion connector. The AI Vision Board is the second in a growing family of boards, modules, and systems designed by Eta Compute.

“Eta Compute delivers one of the most integrated platforms for the development of sophisticated, modern hardware. Together with Edge Impulse, Eta Compute developers can design, test, and deploy rapid embedded applications across a multitude of workloads from object detection, to classification, and to actual counting, across the human, animals, and machine spectrums,” said Zach Shelby, CEO and co-founder of Edge Impulse.

“Our unique integrated ECM3532 AI Vision Board simplifies and speeds development time while reducing risk and costs for developers creating AI vision solutions,” said Ted Tewksbury, CEO of Eta Compute. “For the first time, they can rely on an integrated board complemented by Edge Impulse’s machine learning development platform to deploy vision applications that can have the power to transform people’s lives and work.”

Edge Impulse Support

The ECM3532 AI Vision Board is supported by Edge Impulse’s machine learning development platform for fast neural network development making the design of energy-efficient vision endpoints seamless. The companies collaborated to integrate Eta Compute’s TENSAI Flow Software, optimizing the design flow for unmatched efficiency in embedded AI design for the next generation of intelligent devices.

“We look forward to helping embedded engineers create better vision algorithms along with frictionless data acquisition using Edge Impulse and Eta Compute, with greater ease and speed,” added Zach Shelby, CEO and co-founder of Edge Impulse.

The companies will co-host a free webinar to demonstrate the AI Vision Board on March 31. For registration information visit link.

Availability

The ECM3532 AI Vision Board is available now and can be ordered from Digikey or from the Eta Compute web site. For a limited time until end of March 2021, Eta Compute is offering a 50% discount.

About Eta Compute

Eta Compute creates energy-efficient AI endpoint solutions that enable sensing devices to make autonomous decisions in energy-constrained environments including smart infrastructure and buildings, consumer, medical, retail, and a diverse range of IoT applications. The Company’s TENSAI Platform optimizes the implementation of Neural Networks on its neural sensor processor and on partner Edge AI processors and improves the energy per inference and the system cost by an order of magnitude or more.

Eta Compute’s systems solutions approach enables the proliferation of AI edge inferencing in a wide range of existing applications, as well as new applications that were never thought to be possible.

For more information, follow Eta Compute on Linkedin, visit EtaCompute.com, or contact the company via email at info@etacompute.com.


© Business Wire 2021
