Etana Custody Obtains Trust Charter

Colorado’s first regulated global custody provider for fiat and digital assets offers institutional-grade, market-neutral, end-to-end customer solutions.

Etana Custody (etana.com), an independent, qualified custodian that provides global custody services and trade support solutions, announced that the State of Colorado Division of Banking granted final approval for a trust charter.

Etana provides asset managers, trading desks, corporations, exchanges, and individuals the ability to buy and sell fiat and digital assets directly from custody, eliminating risky transfers and inefficient transactions. As a fully regulated custodian, Etana’s global custody offering adheres to the strictest compliance and risk management policies, procedures, and controls.

Etana works with many service providers to deliver a “one-stop-shop” approach to onboarding clients, asset conversion, trade execution, settlement, physical delivery, account deposit, and withdrawal management. Clients can choose from the service providers that are already part of the Etana ecosystem or add their own relationships to the mix.

Etana Custody solutions include:

Onboarding KYC/AML procedures to BSA standard

Market access to a range of exchanges, liquidity providers, and trade execution venues via API or GUI

Ability to instantaneously trade fiat and digital assets from custody with participating exchanges and counterparties

Support for BTC, ERC20 and other leading blockchain tokens, and G10 fiat currency pairs

Electronic, real-time settlement with counterparties allowing for more effective cash and treasury management

“We would like to thank the Colorado regulators for issuing our trust charter,” said Brandon Russell, CEO of Etana. “This regulatory approval delivers peace of mind to our clients and enables us to broaden our product and service offerings while still maintaining the highest levels of safety and security.”

Russell continues, “Since 2014, Etana has focused on providing solutions to minimize the cost of doing business, improve compliance, mitigate risk, and allow our clients to store their assets securely. In addition, we have always supported regulation that seeks to reduce risk and fosters innovation in the marketplace. This regulatory approval is the first step towards expanding our global footprint and delivering the solutions our clients demand.”

About Etana

Etana Custody Ltd. is a Colorado chartered trust company regulated by the State of Colorado Division of Banking. As an independent, qualified custodian, we offer global custody and trade support solutions for institutions, corporations, exchanges, and individuals. Our industry-leading suite of custody and trade support solutions allows clients to manage their fiat and digital assets from one location in a secure environment linked to many service provider options. For additional information, please visit etana.com.

Disclaimer:

Etana Trust Company (dba Etana Custody) is a licensed trust company with the Colorado Division of Banking. Etana Custody performs the duties of an escrow depository and independent custodian and does not provide investment advice, sell investment products or offer any tax or legal advice. Customers or potential customers should perform their own due diligence in selecting any financial institution or professional to advise them based on their specific circumstances. Etana Custody does not engage in the offer, sale, or trading of securities and is not registered with the SEC. Holdings of Digital Assets are speculative and involve a substantial degree of risk, including the risk of a complete loss. Digital assets held in custody are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protection.

