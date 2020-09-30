Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ethanol Again Fuels Crappie Masters National Champion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT

This last weekend, the Crappie Masters National Tournament Trail hosted its National Championship on the Ouachita River near Monroe, LA. More than one hundred teams competed in the two-day tournament. However, there could only be one winner-and Eric Cagle was crowned the National Champion for his 14 fish weighing a total of 28.81 pounds. Stakes were high with a grand prize of $30,000, which Cagle took home along with a $2,000 bonus from the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council for using E10 in his boat.

When interviewed by Brian Sowers, the voice of Crappie Masters, Cagle was quick to comment on the dependability of the E10 fuel and said it's all he's ever used in the 1200 hours he's run his boat. You can watch that full interview on Crappie Master's Facebook page here.

The tournament weekend attracts crappie anglers from across the country and provides us with a national audience to educate avid boaters, oftentimes one of ethanol's most strongest critics. Due to our sponsorship, the Crappie Masters team helps us tell our message that ethanol is safe to use in marine engines, has performance and environmental benefits, and higher blends beyond E10 are great for your light duty and tow vehicles. Every National Tournament Champion in the past six years fueled their boats with E10, as well as dozens of state and national tournament winners over the years.

One of the ethanol's most vocal advocates is Brian Sowers himself, who also spoke at the 2020 National Ethanol Conference. 'I have an 18 foot Nitro that has a 1992 motor on it… I'm one of those guys that when I pull up to the pump, [E10 is] the cheapest gas I can get. It's never been in the shop and it runs like a top.'

Partnership with Crappie Masters

The partnership with Crappie Masters is now four years strong and 2020 started off with great promise. Back in January, the 2020 Crappie Masters tournament season had begun, and numerous state chapters were ready to kick off their busy seasons. The new format introduced this year would take the co-title sponsorship of the Renewable Fuels Association and the National Corn Growers Association to new levels and expand by more than sixty tournaments.

Then the pandemic hit, and like everything else, tournaments were halted for a period of time. Fortunately for us and avid anglers, several states started loosening COVID restrictions and lockdowns in late April and early May, allowing many state chapters to resume hosting tournaments with appropriate protocols in place to keep folks safe.

The heat of the summer is usually when teams prepare and work to qualify for the National Championship. This year, it was the only time left to make up numerous tournaments across the country that had been postponed. Kudos to the state chapters, along with the national folks, for getting nearly all these tournaments completed ahead of last weekend's National Championship.

Crappie Masters expects all the state chapters to return in 2021 and hopes to add a few more to the roster. We look forward to the continued education of ethanol-blended fuel in their boats and their tow vehicles!

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 12:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aTOBII : Enhances New HP VR Headset with the Power of Eye Tracking
AQ
08:20aTOTAL : 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
BU
08:20aENDURO METALS : Provides 2020 Exploration and Drilling Update
PU
08:20aCORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES : 20-27 - Pre-Feasibility Study Update - Alpala Project, Cascabel Concession, Ecuador
PU
08:20aAnimated film for insurance intermediaries – Know the warning signs of money laundering
PU
08:20aMEGASTAR DEVELOPMENT : Furthers Work on Its Epithermal Au-Ag Projects in Oaxaca, Mexico
PU
08:20aMeridian Reports on First Results from Espigao Soil Survey Program
NE
08:20a11880 SOLUTIONS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08:19aARCELORMITTAL : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
08:18aGIRO D'ITALIA : Lineup NTT Pro Cycling is delighted to announce our very exciting lineup for the 103rd Giro d'Italia which commences in Palermo on Saturday, 3 October and finishes in Milan on the 25th of October
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
5LONZA GROUP AG : Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group