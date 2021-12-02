New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - Team Ether Terrestrials is pleased to announce its FIRST NFT Series. The Ether Terrestrials project is a multi-product initiative with interests in NFTs, Games, and Metaverse use case.





Figure 1: Ether Terrestrials Project Launches Its FIRST NFT Series

They are working hard to achieve their aim of transporting their NFT holders to space using a variety of space travel systems. They are also brand product heavy and are pursuing every industry that they can with real world items.

Tokenomics:

The total supply of Ether Terrestrials is 1,000,000,000,000 with high regard for safety and security protocols such as anti-whale measures which are placed into the contract, prior to deployment. As for the rewards, they offer a 1% redistribution of holder tokens while 4% is stacked into their liquidity. Their marketing strategy is that 5% of all transactions will be sent to help grow Ether Terrestrial.

Their First NFT series:

Non-Fungible Terrestrials, a Generative 10,000 NFT Collection of Hyper-realistic and Animated Avatars with Unprecedented Utility for the ETH T Metaverse and Beyond.

BE ONE OF THE FIRST TO HOLD ONE OF 10,000 UNIQUE ETHER TERRESTRIALS BY SIGNING UP FOR THEIR WHITELIST (Coming Soon).

The NFT will be used as playable characters in the Meta verse game.

Roadmap:

Stage 1:

In stage 1, so far they've managed a Token Fair Launch as well as a CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap listing. Now they intend to gain a 1000+ holders and around 2000 members on Telegram. They also intend to issue a white paper release and audit contracts.

Stage 2:

In Stage 2, they're planning the release of their NFT series 1 and a website update with NFTs. They're also targeting around 6,000 holders and 10,000 telegram members by the end of stage 2. Finally, they'll be commencing their marketing campaign, game development and look forward to the ETHt product launch.

Stage 3:

With the commencement of stage 3, they're looking at listings on exchanges, new partnerships and a whole lot of releases. They're expecting around 80,000 holders by the conclusion of phase 3 and to be the first WorldView winner. As far as releases are concerned, they're planning to launch the trailer to their first game along with the Beta test version and launch a new NFT series.

Stage 4:

This stage involves a massive global PR campaign including TV, radio and influencers. They intend to get environmental advertising for their products, releasing the full game and a new NFT series. Finally, they intend to be the first Virgin Galactic winners.

Current Growth:

Ether Terrestrial aims to be listed on a massive exchange. It is also being advertised at Times Square, at the heart of New York City. There will be many more marketing initiatives and promotional events in the near future to increase the project's value.

Media Links:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ETHT_Token

Telegram: https://t.me/EtherTerrestrialPortal

Instagram: https://instagram.com/etht_token?utm_medium=copy_link

Media Contact:

Company: Ether Terrestrial

Contact Name: James Arthur

E-mail: contact@etht.space

Website: https://etht.space

