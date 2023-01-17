Ethereum Gained 0.13% to $1581.50 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $2.09 today or 0.13% to $1581.50

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 6, 2022, when it traded at $1604.04

--Up 11 of the past 12 days

--Up 10 consecutive days, up 25.1% over this period

--Longest winning streak since May 9, 2021 when it rose for 14 straight trading days

--Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending Oct. 29, 2022, when it rose 25.77%

--Up 31.84% month-to-date

--Up 31.84% year-to-date

--Down 67.05% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 50.02% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 18, 2022), when it traded at $3164.35

--Down 54.95% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 75.28% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1601.87; highest intraday level since Nov. 7, 2022, when it hit $1608.20

--Up 1.42% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1731ET