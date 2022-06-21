Ethereum Gained 0.14% to $1121.57 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $1.61 today or 0.14% to $1121.57

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 42.43% month-to-date

--Down 69.59% year-to-date

--Down 76.63% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 41.90% from 52 weeks ago (June 22, 2021), when it traded at $1930.48

--Down 76.63% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 24.31% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1189.96

--Up 6.25% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1730ET