Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethereum Gained 0.14% to $1121.57 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

06/21/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is up $1.61 today or 0.14% to $1121.57


--Up two of the past three days

--Down 42.43% month-to-date

--Down 69.59% year-to-date

--Down 76.63% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 41.90% from 52 weeks ago (June 22, 2021), when it traded at $1930.48

--Down 76.63% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 24.31% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1189.96

--Up 6.25% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1730ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pU.S. stocks jump 2% after recent selloff; yen drops vs dollar
RE
05:51pEarthquake of magnitude 6.1 shakes Afghanistan, Pakistan - USGS
RE
05:45pRussia's McDonald's heir hungry for success
RE
05:44pU.S. Treasury's new tribal office takes aim at tax, finance inequities -Yellen
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 97.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Gains 0.22% to $1.0534 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Gains 0.22% to $1.2278 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 1.13% to 136.62 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pCalifornia jury reaches verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault civil trial
RE
05:37pEU agrees deal on company disclosures to combat greenwashing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nordex SE: Nordex Group starts 2022 with sales of EUR 933 million
2Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, American Tower, Bohoo, DoorDash, Intel...
4Futures jump after worst week for S&P 500 since March 2020
5FlatexDEGIRO concretises guidance for 2022; half-year consolidated resu..

HOT NEWS