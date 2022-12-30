Ethereum Gained 0.17% to $1197.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $2.00 today or 0.17% to $1197.20

--Up two consecutive days, up 0.88% over this period

--Down 7.69% month-to-date

--Down 67.54% year-to-date

--Down 75.06% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 67.54% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 31, 2021), when it traded at $3687.67

--Down 68.71% from its 52-week high of $3826.65 on Jan. 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 32.69% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1203.03

--Up 0.66% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1740ET