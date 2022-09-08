Ethereum Gained 0.19% to $1644.75 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $3.16 today or 0.19% to $1644.75

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 25, 2022, when it traded at $1707.80

--Up four of the past five days

--Up two consecutive days, up 4.1% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 30, 2022, when it rose 5%

--Up 4.56% month-to-date

--Down 55.4% year-to-date

--Down 65.73% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 51.98% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 9, 2021), when it traded at $3424.95

--Down 65.73% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 82.29% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1661.33

--Up 1.20% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1730ET