Ethereum is up $3.95 today or 0.21% to $1874.03
--Up two consecutive days, up 3.55% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending April 15, 2023 when it rose 4.01%
--Up 56.23% year-to-date
--Down 60.96% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 36.33% from 52 weeks ago (May 4, 2022), when it traded at $2943.42
--Down 36.33% from its 52-week high of $2943.42 on May 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 107.71% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 1892.98
--Up 1.22% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
