Ethereum is up $3.95 today or 0.21% to $1874.03

--Up two consecutive days, up 3.55% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending April 15, 2023 when it rose 4.01%

--Up 56.23% year-to-date

--Down 60.96% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 36.33% from 52 weeks ago (May 4, 2022), when it traded at $2943.42

--Down 36.33% from its 52-week high of $2943.42 on May 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 107.71% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1892.98

--Up 1.22% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1730ET