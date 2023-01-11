Ethereum Gained 0.22% to $1342.74 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $2.99 today or 0.22% to $1342.74

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 7, 2022, when it traded at $1575.70

--Up five of the past six days

--Up four consecutive days, up 6.21% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Jan. 2, 2023, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 2, 2022, when it rose 10.14%

--Up 11.94% month-to-date

--Up 11.94% year-to-date

--Down 72.03% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 60.17% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 12, 2022), when it traded at $3370.80

--Down 61.75% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 48.82% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1345.08; highest intraday level since Dec. 14, 2022, when it hit $1348.31

--Up 0.40% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1730ET