Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ethereum Gained 0.22% to $1342.74 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/11/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is up $2.99 today or 0.22% to $1342.74


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 7, 2022, when it traded at $1575.70

--Up five of the past six days

--Up four consecutive days, up 6.21% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Jan. 2, 2023, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 2, 2022, when it rose 10.14%

--Up 11.94% month-to-date

--Up 11.94% year-to-date

--Down 72.03% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 60.17% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 12, 2022), when it traded at $3370.80

--Down 61.75% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 48.82% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1345.08; highest intraday level since Dec. 14, 2022, when it hit $1348.31

--Up 0.40% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.40% 0.07655 End-of-day quote.5.97%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 1.08% 1243.81 End-of-day quote.11.09%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 1.16% 1335.42 End-of-day quote.11.28%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pInfluential rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78, family says
RE
05:50pFaa believes computer system outage tied to corrupt digital file…
RE
05:45pRussian oil revenues falling because of price cap -U.S. official
RE
05:44pBolsonaro party boss says violent Brasilia protesters will be expelled
RE
05:43pThe Year Ahead - WSJ Pro Special Report
DJ
05:41pNarrow U.S. corn crop guesses may be biggest market threat on Thursday -Braun
RE
05:40pBlinken says U.S. applauds Japan's decision to double defense spending
RE
05:37pUtilities Up on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:36pCommunications Services Up on High-Risk Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:36pTech Up, Recouping Some of '22 Losses -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bayer shares gain as another activist investor piles in
2InMode Expects Record Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results..
3FTX seeks court rulings on asset sales, customer privacy
4Analyst recommendations: BlackRock, Blackstone, Boeing, Bunzl, Oracle....
5Arnault tightens family grip on LVMH as daughter becomes Dior CEO

HOT NEWS