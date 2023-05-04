Ethereum is up $4.03 today or 0.22% to $1878.06

--Up three consecutive days, up 3.77% over this period

--Up 56.57% year-to-date

--Down 60.87% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 31.82% from 52 weeks ago (May 5, 2022), when it traded at $2754.37

--Down 31.82% from its 52-week high of $2754.37 on May 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 108.15% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1917.00

--Up 2.29% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1731ET