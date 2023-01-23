Ethereum Gained 0.24% to $1632.14 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $3.89 today or 0.24% to $1632.14

--Up four of the past five days

--Up 36.07% month-to-date

--Up 36.07% year-to-date

--Down 66% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 33.18% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 24, 2022), when it traded at $2442.65

--Down 53.50% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 80.90% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1648.54

--Up 1.25% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1731ET