Ethereum Gained 0.29% to $3247.98 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

04/08/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is up $9.47 today or 0.29% to $3247.98


--Up two consecutive days, up 0.39% over this period

--Down 1.58% month-to-date

--Down 11.92% year-to-date

--Down 32.33% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 56.84% from 52 weeks ago (April 9, 2021), when it traded at $2070.83

--Down 32.33% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 83.75% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3313.02

--Up 2.30% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 1.20% 0.0743 End-of-day quote.-5.84%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 2.12% 2971.41 End-of-day quote.-10.40%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 1.94% 3230.45 End-of-day quote.-14.24%
