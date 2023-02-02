Ethereum Gained 0.31% to $1640.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $5.01 today or 0.31% to $1640.80
--Up four of the past five days
--Up three consecutive days, up 5.37% over this period
--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Jan. 22, 2023, when it rose 5.39%
--Up 36.79% year-to-date
--Down 65.82% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 38.26% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 3, 2022), when it traded at $2657.49
--Down 53.26% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 81.86% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 1711.60; highest intraday level since Sept. 13, 2022, when it hit $1757.20
--Up 4.63% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-02-23 1734ET