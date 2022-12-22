Ethereum Gained 0.32% to $1215.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $3.88 today or 0.32% to $1215.00

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 6.32% month-to-date

--Down 67.05% year-to-date

--Down 74.69% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.46% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 23, 2021), when it traded at $4112.67

--Down 70.52% from its 52-week high of $4121.52 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 34.66% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1232.01

--Up 1.72% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

