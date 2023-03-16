Ethereum is up $6.02 today or 0.36% to $1658.91
--Up five of the past six days
--Up 3.33% month-to-date
--Up 38.3% year-to-date
--Down 65.44% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 40.92% from 52 weeks ago (March 17, 2022), when it traded at $2807.99
--Down 52.74% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 83.86% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 1694.22
--Up 2.50% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
