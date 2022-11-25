Ethereum Gained 0.37% to $1199.67 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $4.47 today or 0.37% to $1199.67

--Up four consecutive days, up 9.8% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Oct. 26, 2022, when it rose for six straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 13, 2022, when it rose 10.02%

--Down 23.41% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 67.47% year-to-date

--Down 75.01% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.58% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 26, 2021), when it traded at $4078.31

--Down 74.07% from its 52-week high of $4627.16 on Nov. 30, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 32.96% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1204.96

--Up 0.82% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1740ET