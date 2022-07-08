Ethereum Gained 0.37% to $1242.36 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $4.61 today or 0.37% to $1242.36

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 26, 2022 when it traded at $1247.70

--Up seven of the past eight days

--Up six consecutive days, up 16.9% over this period

--Longest winning streak since July 26, 2021 when it rose for six straight trading days

--Best six day stretch since the six days ending June 24, 2022 when it rose 34.67%

--Up 22.8% month-to-date

--Down 66.31% year-to-date

--Down 74.12% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 41.81% from 52 weeks ago (July 9, 2021), when it traded at $2134.85

--Down 74.12% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 37.70% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1270.20; highest intraday level since June 26, 2022 when it hit $1276.04

--Up 2.62% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1734ET