Ethereum is up $9.33 today or 0.49% to $1895.20

--Up four consecutive days, up 2.24% over this period

--Longest winning streak since March 19, 2023 when it rose for four straight trading days

--Up 4.3% month-to-date

--Up 58% year-to-date

--Down 60.52% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 36.57% from 52 weeks ago (April 12, 2022), when it traded at $2987.70

--Down 38.98% from its 52-week high of $3105.73 on April 13, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 110.05% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1938.33; highest intraday level since Aug. 17, 2022, when it hit $1956.71

--Up 2.78% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1742ET