Ethereum Gained 0.50% to $1580.77 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $7.81 today or 0.50% to $1580.77

--Up five consecutive days, up 6.77% over this period

--Longest winning streak since July 8, 2022 when it rose for six straight trading days

--Down 57.13% year-to-date

--Down 67.07% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 58.52% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 2, 2021), when it traded at $3811.26

--Down 67.07% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 75.20% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1584.20

--Up 0.71% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1729ET