Ethereum Gained 0.54% to $1160.63 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/06/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Ethereum is up $6.29 today or 0.54% to $1160.63


--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 27, 2022 when it traded at $1202.24

--Up five of the past six days

--Up four consecutive days, up 9.21% over this period

--Longest winning streak since April 4, 2022 when it rose for four straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending June 26, 2022 when it rose 18.7%

--Down 68.53% year-to-date

--Down 75.82% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 50.86% from 52 weeks ago (July 7, 2021), when it traded at $2362.01

--Down 75.82% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 28.64% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1167.08

--Up 1.10% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1735ET

HOT NEWS