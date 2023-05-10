Ethereum is up $10.16 today or 0.55% to $1858.80

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 0.97% over this period

--Down 1.77% month-to-date

--Up 54.96% year-to-date

--Down 61.28% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 8.49% from 52 weeks ago (May 11, 2022), when it traded at $2031.16

--Down 12.69% from its 52-week high of $2128.88 on May 15, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 106.02% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1888.97

--Up 2.18% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 1729ET