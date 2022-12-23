Ethereum Gained 0.56% to $1221.85 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $6.85 today or 0.56% to $1221.85

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 15, 2022, when it traded at $1264.65

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 0.89% over this period

--Down 5.79% month-to-date

--Down 66.87% year-to-date

--Down 74.54% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 69.96% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 24, 2021), when it traded at $4067.43

--Down 70.35% from its 52-week high of $4121.52 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 35.42% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1228.61

--Up 1.12% at today's intraday high

