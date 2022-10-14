Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Ethereum Gained 0.61% to $1302.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/14/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Ethereum is up $7.90 today or 0.61% to $1302.20


--Up two of the past three days

--Down 2.19% month-to-date

--Down 64.69% year-to-date

--Down 72.87% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 66.44% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 15, 2021), when it traded at $3879.87

--Down 72.87% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 44.33% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1342.09

--Up 3.69% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Sept. 27, 2022, when it was up as much as 5.60%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -1.60% 0.06649 End-of-day quote.-15.73%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -1.03% 1319.65 End-of-day quote.-60.21%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -0.52% 1287.51 End-of-day quote.-65.82%
