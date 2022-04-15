Ethereum Gained 0.62% to $3030.16 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $18.69 today or 0.62% to $3030.16

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 8.18% month-to-date

--Down 17.83% year-to-date

--Down 36.87% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 23.14% from 52 weeks ago (April 16, 2021), when it traded at $2460.83

--Down 36.87% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 71.43% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3057.44

--Up 1.53% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-22 1735ET