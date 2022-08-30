Log in
Ethereum Gained 0.70% to $1557.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

08/30/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Ethereum is up $10.79 today or 0.70% to $1557.62


--Up three consecutive days, up 5.2% over this period

--Down 9.51% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 57.76% year-to-date

--Down 67.55% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 54.09% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 31, 2021), when it traded at $3392.83

--Down 67.55% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 72.64% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1604.65

--Up 3.74% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 4.98% 0.07659 End-of-day quote.-2.93%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 8.15% 1553.74 End-of-day quote.-53.15%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 8.79% 1551.73 End-of-day quote.-58.80%
HOT NEWS