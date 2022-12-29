Advanced search
Ethereum Gained 0.71% to $1195.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Ethereum is up $8.43 today or 0.71% to $1195.20


--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it gained 3.44%

--Snaps a five day losing streak

--Down 7.85% month-to-date

--Down 67.59% year-to-date

--Down 75.1% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 67.99% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 30, 2021), when it traded at $3733.98

--Down 68.77% from its 52-week high of $3826.65 on Jan. 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 32.47% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1205.19

--Up 1.55% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.84% 0.07191 End-of-day quote.-8.86%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -1.76% 1118.29 End-of-day quote.-66.28%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -1.80% 1189.27 End-of-day quote.-68.43%
HOT NEWS