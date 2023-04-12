Ethereum is up $13.65 today or 0.72% to $1908.85

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 14, 2022, when it traded at $1942.57

--Up five consecutive days, up 2.97% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Feb. 4, 2023, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Up 5.05% month-to-date

--Up 59.13% year-to-date

--Down 60.23% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 38.54% from 52 weeks ago (April 13, 2022), when it traded at $3105.73

--Down 38.54% from its 52-week high of $3105.73 on April 13, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 111.57% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1930.00

--Up 1.84% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

