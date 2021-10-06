Ethereum Gained 0.75% to $3560.16 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $26.37 today or 0.75% to $3560.16

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 6, 2021, when it traded at $3949.99

--Up two consecutive days, up 5.2% over this period

--Up 381.7% year-to-date

--Down 14.01% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 945.54% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 7, 2020), when it traded at $340.51

--Down 14.01% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 945.54% from its 52-week low of $340.51 on Oct. 7, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3628.01; highest intraday level since Sept. 16, 2021, when it hit $3674.37

--Up 2.67% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-21 1731ET