Ethereum Gained 0.76% to $3128.32 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $23.47 today or 0.76% to $3128.32

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Feb. 16, 2022, when it traded at $3136.48

--Up four of the past five days

--Up two consecutive days, up 4.91% over this period

--Up 10.87% month-to-date

--Down 15.17% year-to-date

--Down 34.83% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 87.92% from 52 weeks ago (March 26, 2021), when it traded at $1664.68

--Down 34.83% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 87.92% from its 52-week low of $1664.68 on March 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3193.50; highest intraday level since Feb. 16, 2022, when it hit $3195.98

--Up 2.86% at today's intraday high

03-25-22 1730ET