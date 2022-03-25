Log in
News: Latest News
Ethereum Gained 0.76% to $3128.32 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

03/25/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Ethereum is up $23.47 today or 0.76% to $3128.32


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Feb. 16, 2022, when it traded at $3136.48

--Up four of the past five days

--Up two consecutive days, up 4.91% over this period

--Up 10.87% month-to-date

--Down 15.17% year-to-date

--Down 34.83% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 87.92% from 52 weeks ago (March 26, 2021), when it traded at $1664.68

--Down 34.83% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 87.92% from its 52-week low of $1664.68 on March 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3193.50; highest intraday level since Feb. 16, 2022, when it hit $3195.98

--Up 2.86% at today's intraday high

--


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -1.13% 0.069965 Real-time Quote.-11.01%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 0.13% 2828.4 Real-time Quote.-12.95%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 2.49% 3112.85 End-of-day quote.-17.36%
